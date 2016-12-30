Jamestown Police recover gun during foot chase

Kori Robinson. Jamestown Police Provided Photo

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. -- Jamestown Police recovered a loaded gun after chasing down a suspect Thursday afternoon, according to a news release from the department.

The incident started at about 1:50 p.m. on Crescent Street. Officers tried to pull over the suspect's vehicle for a traffic violation, but officers say he stopped the vehicle and tried to run away.

After a brief chase, officers caught the suspect and identified him as Kori D. Robinson, 19, of Buffalo.

Officers say during the chase, Robinson had tried to get rid of a hand gun that he had allegedly stolen during a burglary in Jamestown back in October.

Robinson is charged with second-degree criminal possession of a stolen weapon, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, obstructing governmental administration and several traffic violations.

Robinson is awaiting arraignment.