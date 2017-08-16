Police investigate child found in Jamestown

Jamestown Police Department (Photo: Jamestown Police Department)

JAMESTOWN, NY-- Jamestown Police say the have found the parent of a toddler found walking around in the 800 block of E. 2nd Street.

The child was found and brought to the Jamestown Police.

Police would not give any details, other than to say a parent has been located and that an investigation has been started.

Police say the child, approximately 2-years-old, is a Hispanic female. She is wearing a blue Minecraft t-shirt, blue jeans and pink crocs.

2 On Your Side will continue to follow up on this story and post details as they become available.

