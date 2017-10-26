Jamestown man takes plea in wife's death

Police are trying to locate Keith L. Robbins, 36. He is described as a white male, 5'8" tall and weighs about 175 lbs. He has blond hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen operating a 2004 Ford F250 Supercab. (Photo: Jamestown PD)

MAYVILLE, NY- A Jamestown man made the decision to plead guilty in connection to his wife's death just as opening statements in his murder trial were set to begin.

The trial of Keith Robbins, 36, was scheduled to get underway Thursday morning. Instead, Robbins pleaded guilty to a charge of first degree manslaughter.

Robbins was charged in the shooting death of his wife Shari Robbins in a church parking lot in Jamestown last November. He was arrested five days later following a six-hour standoff. During the incident, Robbins stabbed a police K-9 that was sent into a home to look for him. K-9 Mitchell was rushed into surgery and eventually recovered and returned to service.

Robbins will remain in custody until he is sentenced in December.

