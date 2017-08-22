Jamestown man sentenced for double homicide

Provided Photo (Photo: Provided Photo)

MAYVILLE, N.Y. -- The Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office says a man has been sentenced after he pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree Manslaughter.

Allen P. Witruke, 53, of Jamestown has been sentenced to 20 years for each manslaughter sentence. The two terms are to run concurrently and also include five years of post-release supervision.

These charges stem from an incident on Dec. 8, 2015. Chautauqua County Sheriff Deputies went to Witruke's home on Barrows Street in Jamestown around 8 a.m. to hand him eviction papers. When inside, they found the bodies of Catherine Witruke and Eric Washburn. They later learned Eric Washburn died after Allen Witruke beat and stabbed him to death. Catherine was stabbed to death.

Allen Witruke pleaded guilty in May. He then fled to live with family in Olean, and was later found by Olean police.

