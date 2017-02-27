JOSHUA TURYBURY. Photo provided by police

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. -- A Jamestown man faces kidnapping charges after allegedly holding a woman against her will at an apartment and physically abusing her over the weekend, Jamestown Police say.

Joshua I. Turybury, 31, of Jamestown, is accused of kidnapping a woman and not letting her leave an apartment on McDaniel Ave. from the early morning hours of Friday until she escaped early Sunday.

After escaping, the victim told police Turybury caused physical, mental and verbal abuse. She said she suffered severe brushing, a broken nose and a chipped tooth while she was being restrained by Turybury.

Turybury is charged with second-degree kidnapping, two counts of criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, and criminal mischief. He is being held by police until his arraignment date, which has not been released.

