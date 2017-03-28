Jamestown man charged with aggravated DWI

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

TOWN OF BUSTI, N.Y. -- Mark Brombacher, 23, was arrested Saturday night in the town of Busti when a passerby noticed a damaged vehicle along the side of the road.

Upon arrival, police say they found Brombacher outside of his car.

After a short investigation, police determined Brombacher was intoxicated. Brombacher was charged with aggravated DWI, BAC of .18% or higher, speed not reasonable and prudent and moving from the lane unsafely.

He was later released and is due back in the Town of Busti court for an arraignment at a later date.

