Jamestown man charged with aggravated DWI

TOWN OF BUSTI, N.Y. -- Mark Brombacher, 23, was arrested Saturday night in the town of Busti when a passerby noticed a damaged vehicle along the side of the road.
Upon arrival, police say they found Brombacher outside of his car.
After a short investigation, police determined Brombacher was intoxicated. Brombacher was charged with aggravated DWI, BAC of .18% or higher, speed not reasonable and prudent and moving from the lane unsafely.
He was later released and is due back in the Town of Busti court for an arraignment at a later date.
