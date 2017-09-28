WGRZ
Jamestown JV football player kneels during anthem

WGRZ 7:41 PM. EDT September 28, 2017

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — A Jamestown junior varsity football player took a knee during the national anthem before his team's matchup with Dunkirk Thursday night.

Lebron Fisher, a freshman running back and safety, knelt during the playing of the anthem beside his standing teammates.

2 On Your Side will have more on the protest tonight at 10 and 11 p.m., including an interview with the player's mother.

 

