Jamestown JV football player kneels during anthem

Photo of Lebron Fischer by Western New York News Now.

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — A Jamestown junior varsity football player took a knee during the national anthem before his team's matchup with Dunkirk Thursday night.

Lebron Fisher, a freshman running back and safety, knelt during the playing of the anthem beside his standing teammates.

