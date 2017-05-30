Jamestown gets $10M to revitalize downtown

Downtown Jamestown (Photo: WGRZ)

JAMESTOWN, NY-- Ten million dollars from Albany will help revitalize downtown Jamestown.

State leaders were in town on Tuesday to announce ten projects that will get a share of the money, that Jamestown won in a state-wide competition.

That includes a redevelopment of the Key-Bank building, turning the city's Renaissance Center into the Jamestown Brewing Company and making the city more pedestrian-friendly.

"Once you focus on making it a walkable community, and you have bump-outs at the intersections to shorten the distance where a pedestrian or bicyclist is exposed to traffic, it gives you a greater senese of security," said NYS Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul.

Here is the list of projects according to the Governor's office:

• Redevelop the Key Bank Building- Transform a mostly abandoned bank building in the center of downtown Jamestown into a mixed-use downtown anchor which will increase residential opportunities, bring new commercial activity, and create jobs in the downtown. The renovations will provide 10,000 feet of office space, 8 market-rate apartments, a restaurant space, 4-6 pop-up retail spaces, a wine tasting room, and an escape the room-type attraction.



• Bring a Full Service Hotel to Downtown Jamestown

Convert the former Ramada hotel site into a Hilton DoubleTree, returning a full-service hotel to Downtown Jamestown. There is currently only one hotel in Jamestown, and it is a limited-services facility. This project will address a financing gap and allow the development to move forward with the full renovation of the vacant hotel to provide a new, higher-end lodging option for visitors to the Comedy Center and other downtown attractions. The new hotel will include 144 rooms, a 4,000 square foot banquet space, two restaurants and a bar, which will enhance the street-level experience in the area.



• Improve the Riverwalk Experience

Enhance public space along the Chadakoin Riverfront and improve public access to transform it the riverfront into a destination that appeals to a variety of user groups and increases visitation both to the riverfront and to downtown. The project will install state-of-the-art LED lights to improve visual aesthetics and activate interest in the waterfront as an evening destination, support construction of kayak and canoe launches, and install a catchment system to collect contain debris flushed downstream from the Warner Dam before it reaches the downtown riverfront.



• Redevelop the Jamestown Renaissance Center into the Home of Jamestown Brewing Company

Complete interior and exterior renovation of a large, vacant space in downtown Jamestown to transform it into a new restaurant and craft brewery that will increase the dining options downtown, provide banquet space for special events, and create a new draw for visitors from the region. Upgrades to the building will include façade improvements and exterior decks that will have a positive influence on pedestrian activity and vibrancy in the immediate area.

• Rehabilitate the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts

Transform the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts into a modern arts facility that can continue to develop into one of the premier cultural institutions in the region. The Reg Lenna Center for the Arts encompasses seven connected buildings in downtown Jamestown. This project will implement key parts of a master plan to consolidate and improve the facilities, creating a more attractive and functional cultural downtown anchor. Improvements will include renovation of street-level retail space, upgrades to the theater lobby including addition of a cafe, installation of a multi-media studio, renovated offices and apartments, and space, and other safety and functional upgrades.

• Install Necessary Rail Infrastructure to Support the Advancement of a Regional Excursion Train Connecting to Buffalo and Niagara Falls Undertake key improvements necessary to bring the regional excursion train that will connect Buffalo to Niagara Falls into downtown Jamestown and allow passengers to disembark at the National Comedy Center. The project includes installing passing rail siding, providing a walkway from the disembarkment area to the Jamestown multimodal center, and providing necessary utility connections at the Jamestown station that is part of a regional excursion train initiative.

• Improve Streetscape and Pedestrian Environment

Make targeted investment in three locations downtown to enhance the pedestrian experience in downtown and encourage pedestrian activity. Investments will include street trees, planting beds, and accent paving in the furniture zone to enhance the aesthetics of the streetscape. Pedestrian amenities such as benches, bike racks, and trash cans will be distributed throughout the streetscape, with the majority located adjacent to the primary attractions to support connections between destinations.

• Coordinate and Supplement Local Efforts to Provide All-Season Programming to Attract People Downtown-- Fund and execute all-season programming to attract a range of audiences to the Downtown and Riverwalk through a fund that will coordinate and supplement efforts. All-season programming will attract a range of audiences to the downtown and Riverwalk throughout the year, and will encourage an influx of patrons to downtown businesses especially in shoulder seasons. Increased financial resources will improve coordination and supplement efforts currently undertaken by individual cultural attractions and local foundations.



• Improve the Visitor Experience to the Robert H. Jackson Center

Undertake needed upgrades to improve the visitor experience to the Jackson Center and enable the center to grow as a local cultural and historic anchor institution. Upgrades to the historic 858 Italianate mansion that houses the center will include stabilizing and improving the structure, modernizing infrastructure, and creating more useable space that enhances the Center’s collection and is conducive to program expansion opportunities. The upgrades will improve the facility’s visitor experience and enable more productive partnerships with local, regional, national, and international groups.

• Implement Critical Upgrades to the Lucille Ball Little Theater

Make needed upgrades to the historic Lucille Ball Little Theater to allow it to provide space for year-round events, attract high-quality performances, and draw visitors to the downtown. Installation of new air conditioning and fly systems and upgrades to the building’s façade, and the addition of outside display cases will contribute to the theater's ability to draw an audience, expand programming, and provided needed overflow event space for the National Comedy Center during peak visitor seasons.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV