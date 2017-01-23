WNY jail uses video visitation software

(Photo: Dudzik, Kelly)

Mayville, N.Y. -- Families of inmates at the Chautauqua County Jail can now visit with their loved ones without leaving home.

If you've used Skype or FaceTime, this is very similar. The Chautauqua County Jail started using the video visitation software this fall.

A family member just has to go to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office website for a link to software provider GTL to set up an account and schedule a visit.

Unlike face-to-face visits, which are only available from Wednesday through Sunday, video visits can happen any day of the week.

"I think it does a lot to help kids when a parent isn't there to read them a bed time story at night or to say how was your day in school," says Sgt. Matt Stuczynski with the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Stuczynski says video visits are especially beneficial for the children of the men and women who are in jail.

"I've gotten quite a few requests from inmates with newborns. They don't want to bring them into the facility and subject them to germs or any of the other inmates, so they'll set up video visits so they can see them and still care for the kid," says Sgt. Stuczynski.

Sgt. Stuczynski also says it is safer for families to visit from home in the wintertime instead of having to drive to Mayville.

Grants paid for the blue kiosks used by the inmates at the jail, and the fees associated with using the service go to GTL and the County.

Stuczynski says another big benefit of the video visits addresses the safety of the officers and inmates by preventing contraband from coming into the jail.

“Any time that unfortunately when you have face-to-face visits, contraband can get through. With the heroin epidemic we're seeing and the drug epidemic, those are dangerous substances especially in facilities and any time you can lower the risk of those numbers, it does a great deal for the health and benefits of the facility and the inmates incarcerated," says Sgt. Stuczynski.

Unlike face-to-face visits at the jail that are free, using this software costs a family member $4 for ten minutes or $10 for 25 minutes all paid online or through the free app.

