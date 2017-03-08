Jackson Primary evacuated due to nearby fire

Firefighters battle a structure fire on South Jackson Street in Batavia. (Photo: Alecia Kaus)

BATAVIA, NY - Students at Jackson Primary in Batavia have been evacuated due to a structure fire across the street.

Children are safe at Ascension Hall on Sumner Street. They were evacuated because of the heavy smoke nearby.

The school will dismiss the children beginning at 11:15 a.m.

Students who take the bus will be transported home. Students whose parents are NOT home will be brought back to Ascension Hall and parents can sign them out there.

