Italian Fest may charge for admission

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- After announcing that Buffalo's popular Italian Fest will be moving to the Outer Harbor for the first time this year, organizers said Tuesday they will be voting on a proposal to add another festival first: admission fees.

The proposal is a $5 charge for anyone 13 and over and half of that price for seniors and veterans. Children under 12 would be free.

Organizers say that money would mainly pay for security and lighting.

When the vote will be held has not been announced.

The Italian Heritage Festival is the second largest of its kind in the U.S., and it has been located on Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo for 29 years.

It runs Thursday, July 13 - Sunday, July 16 from 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

