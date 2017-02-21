IP: Buff State's deal with Greenleaf

WGRZ Photo

Buffalo State College will prohibit seniors from living on its Elmwood Avenue campus starting this fall to benefit a developer with an unsavory track record of renting to students.

The college and one of its foundations struck a deal with developer Greenleaf Development and Construction that facilitated the building of dorm-style housing adjacent to campus without competitive proposals or independent review by the state comptroller. These are procedures that typically govern SUNY dealings with private businesses.

A Buffalo State official who brokered the deal insisted the college did nothing wrong.

“We would follow SUNY procurement rules if they applied in this situation,” said Michael LeVine, the college’s vice president for finance and management. “We didn’t purchase anything.”

