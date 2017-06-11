International board considers Lake Ontario outflow level

Lake Ontario (Photo: WGRZ)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (AP) - A joint U.S.-Canadian board is considering options that may allow higher water flow out of Lake Ontario to ease flooding that has plagued shoreline residents and businesses for weeks.



The International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board announced after meeting Thursday that it would keep outflows steady through the weekend. But the board said it would meet again Monday to discuss options to increase outflow when downstream conditions permit.



The board says June has been relatively dry so far, following the second-wettest April and wettest May on record. Since May 23, the board has been releasing the highest outflow possible to provide relief to shoreline residents while not worsening impacts downstream to residents and shipping interests.



The board controls outflow from Lake Ontario through a dam on the St. Lawrence River.

