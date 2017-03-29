Input sought on Metro Rail expansion

Hal Morris, Director of the Buffalo Greater Buffalo Niagara Regional Transportation Council. WGRZ Photo/Scott May (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Scott May)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A group whose mission is to plan public transportation for Western New York is asking for the public's input on a new project.

The Greater Buffalo-Niagara Regional Transportation Council is looking for ways to encourage what's known as "Transit-Oriented Development," along Buffalo's existing Metro Rail line, as well as the proposed Metro Rail extension to the Northtowns.

They held a public meeting Wednesday in the lobby of the One Seneca Tower, looking for input on a potential expansion of the Metro Rail.

"Tonight we're meeting with the public to get a feel for -- what do they see in terms of transportation needs, how could growth in this corridor be best configured to serve their needs, what kind of amenities would they like, and what kind of development would they like in terms of transit stations," said Hal Morse, Director of the transportation council.

The meeting is the first in a multi-phase planning process. To learn more, visit http://www.gbnrtc.org/#gbnrtchome

