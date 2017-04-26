"Innovative" beer destination planned for Buffalo

Artist rendering of 79 Perry Street redevelopment plans

BUFFALO, NY - Pegula Sports and Entertainment formally announced redevelopment plans on Wednesday for the the building at 79 Perry Street, next to KeyBank Center.

“Upon completing the purchase of this historic property, our team thoroughly examined the needs of the Cobblestone district and its surrounding area,” said Russ Brandon, PSE’s managing partner and president in a released statement. “We determined that there is a great need for another regional attraction that also features a permanent residential component. Thanks to our partners at Labatt USA, we are going to open a destination that appeals to community members from Western New York and beyond, creating a far-reaching impact.”

The building's new anchor tenant will be Labatt USA, and plans call for the creation of a new "innovative beer and brewing destination," with a restaurant and "pilot brewery" where people can influence development of new beers. The project is being called the "John Labatt Project."

“Our partnership with PSE is a pivotal moment for Labatt in the US. We are taking our decades long commitment to the Buffalo Niagara region, and creating a destination where we can have a new conversation with our most loyal beer drinkers that will influence innovation for Labatt throughout the country,” said Glen Tibbits, general manager of Labatt USA in the statement. “This is a natural evolution for both partners, and an amazing opportunity for beer, sports and downtown Buffalo. Now, bring on the Cup!”

Additional plans call for retail, commercial and residential space within the redeveloped building.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV