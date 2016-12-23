Synacor aims to simplify streaming

BUFFALO, NY - If you’ve tried to watch HBO or ESPN on an Apple TV, Roku or other over the top box you’ve likely seen an annoying screen asking you to enter an activation code

“Which means they have to step away and enter the code on their iPad or laptop," said John Kavanuagh, Executive Director of Product Management at Synacor.

Synacor has been tackling the login headaches for online portals and set-top boxes for years. The Buffalo- based company isn't small by any stretch. Founded in 1998, the company creates portals and login authentication for 120 content providers, 1,000 web publishers, and over five hundred million email accounts.

With that much content to handle, Synacor has one mission in managing all of it.

“We make it simple. One integration, with Synacor, for a service that we host” said CEO Himesh Bihse.

Their one integration strategy has been successful, which is why Apple, HBO, Sling TV and other providers entrust Synacor with their content.

“There are two innovative things that Synacor has done over the last few years," said Kavanaugh, "The first is when you have your tv, and your ISP from the same company, when you're on your home WiFi you can eliminate that password entirely.”

Synacor's system also recognizes your provider on a mobile device, making the login process on your phone or tablet easier as well.

“You’ll still need to log in once you’re out of your home network, we’re not going to be able to detect you outside of that network," Kavanaugh explained. "But once you’ve logged in once on a given device when you go to that next app you don’t have to enter it again.”

So you can watch HBO, or Sling TV on your setup box and pick it up later on your tablet or phone with ease. It’s not the flashiest technology and it’s certainly one of those behind the curtain Ozian feats of wizardry. But when you’re sitting at your TV this holiday setting up your new Apple TV or Roku and are surprised at its ease of use, just know a Buffalo company was responsible.





