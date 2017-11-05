Inmate dies in Erie Co. Correctional Facility

ALDEN, N.Y. — An inmate in the Erie County Correctional Facility died of an apparent cardiac event Sunday morning.

According to the Erie County Sheriff's Office, David Stitt, 63 of Hamburg, exited his cell and collapsed in the common area of the housing unit. He was later pronounced dead after medical personnel conducted CPR and utilized an Automated External Defibrillator.

Stitt was sent to the jail without bail back in September on felony sex charges involving a child less than 11-years-old and a child younger than 17.

