Inmate charged with assaulting jail deputis

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Two deputies were taken to the Erie County Medical Center after they were assaulted by an inmate at the Erie County Holding Center, according to a news release.
The deputies said Sunday they were injured while trying to prevent the inmate, Arriana Craig, 21 of Buffalo from banging her head against a toilet in her cell.
Deputies were called to Craig's cell for reports of a disturbance.
The deputies first ordered Craig to stop. When she didn't, they resorted to trying to physically stop her. Craig then started struggling and kicking.
Deputy Lombardo, a woman, suffered lower body injuries and Deputy Athans, a man, suffered upper body injuries.
Craig was charged Monday with two felony counts of assault and a count of obstructing governmental administration. In addition, Craig faces administrative disciplinary charges.
Craig is being held at the holding center on several charges from Buffalo, Tonawanda and Evans.
© 2017 WGRZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs