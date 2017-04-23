Injured hiker rescued from Niagara Gorge

WGRZ Photo/Terry Belke (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Terry Belke)

NIAGARA FALLS, ONT. -- Niagara Falls Park Police in Canada say an injured hiker was rescued Saturday within the Whirlpool Basin of the Niagara Gorge.

The 56-year-old man from Brighton, Ontario sustained a leg injury that was not life-threatening, but prevented him from being able to hike out of the gorge. He had been trekking with family near the Whirlpool Terminus of the Fisherman's Trail when he fell.

Niagara emergency responders were called at 5:09 p.m. They were able to find the hiker and tended to his injury.

At about 6:30 p.m., the hiker was air lifted from the gorge by a Niagara Helicopter. The man was then taken to a hospital. Officials have not released his name.

