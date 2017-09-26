In record heat, schools face challenges

BUFFALO, NY - In this record heat, local school districts are being faced with whether to play sports after school and questions on how schools will keep kids cool.

On Monday, a lot of games were canceled because of the heat. Section 6 says that rarely happens this time of year.

Section 6 says nearly 50 high school or modified games out of 240 were canceled, or about 20 percent. Most of them were in Erie County.

Some games were taken off turf, which can be hotter, and moved to grass. Others were moved inside where there's air conditioning. And, some games were played in quarters, rather than halves, to allow for more water breaks.

The Buffalo School district says there are water stations for students and fans in the schools.

And, Erie 1 BOCES says that it has been combining smaller classes that don't have air conditioning into larger classes that do have it, to keep kids cool. In West Seneca, the principal at East Senior High Monday and Tuesday went around passing out water.

Section 6 says it's up to schools, to decide whether to cancel games.

And, athletic directors are supposed to check not just the temperature but the heat index as well, to make that decision.

