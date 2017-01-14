In his home state, rural NY is Trump Country

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 11: President-elect Donald Trump speaks at a news cenference at Trump Tower on January 11, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (Photo: Spencer Platt, 2017 Getty Images)

JAVA, N.Y. (USA TODAY NETWORK) -- Deep within vast swaths of fertile farmland, tucked among hundreds of towering wind turbines, is the reddest town in the reddest county in one of the bluest states in the country.

New York has earned its reputation as a reliably Democratic state: It hasn't backed a Republican for president since 1984, and 59 percent of its voters supported Hillary Clinton in November.

But Wyoming County, east of Buffalo, is solid Trump Country.

And the town of Java -- population 2,000 -- is the epicenter.

Nowhere in New York did Donald Trump fare better than the rural areas between Buffalo and Rochester, with Wyoming (72 percent), Allegany (68 percent), Orleans (67 percent) county voters backing the Republican presidential candidate at a higher percentage than any other county in the state.

That includes 843 of the 1,074 Java (pronounced JAY-va) residents who cast a ballot, making it the strongest Trump town in New York's strongest Trump county.

As Trump gets set Jan. 20 to take the oath of office as the country's next president, it's the small rural areas of his home state that perhaps are pulling for him the most.

"We had eight years of 'change' that we really haven't seen out here," said Vanessa McCormick, a lifelong Wyoming County resident and Java's town supervisor since 2014.

"And I think (Java residents) wanted to Make America Great Again. They wanted that change."