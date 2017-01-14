In his home state, rural NY is Trump Country

JAVA, N.Y. (USA TODAY NETWORK) -- Deep within vast swaths of fertile farmland, tucked among hundreds of towering wind turbines, is the reddest town in the reddest county in one of the bluest states in the country.
New York has earned its reputation as a reliably Democratic state: It hasn't backed a Republican for president since 1984, and 59 percent of its voters supported Hillary Clinton in November.
But Wyoming County, east of Buffalo, is solid Trump Country.
And the town of Java -- population 2,000 -- is the epicenter.
Nowhere in New York did Donald Trump fare better than the rural areas between Buffalo and Rochester, with Wyoming (72 percent), Allegany (68 percent), Orleans (67 percent) county voters backing the Republican presidential candidate at a higher percentage than any other county in the state.
That includes 843 of the 1,074 Java (pronounced JAY-va) residents who cast a ballot, making it the strongest Trump town in New York's strongest Trump county.
As Trump gets set Jan. 20 to take the oath of office as the country's next president, it's the small rural areas of his home state that perhaps are pulling for him the most.
"We had eight years of 'change' that we really haven't seen out here," said Vanessa McCormick, a lifelong Wyoming County resident and Java's town supervisor since 2014.
"And I think (Java residents) wanted to Make America Great Again. They wanted that change."
The three counties at the center of New York's Trump Country share similar traits.
They're rural. They're aging. They've slowly lost population over the past 20 years. Their unemployment rates are higher than the state average. Their residents are more than 90 percent white.
And they're reliably Republican: All three counties have about twice as many enrolled Republicans as Democrats.
"I have a lot of gun-toting, independent-minded, get-the-government-out-of-my-life, somewhat-Libertarian type of people in my district," said Rep. Chris Collins, R-Clarence, Erie County, a frequent defender of Trump on cable news whose district spans the area between Buffalo and Rochester.
"I mean, these are farmers. These are farmers that have been having the EPA and the IRS and all kinds of regulations hurting their businesses."
Indeed, farming is the area's major economic driver.
Wyoming County, in particular, has more than 207,000 acres of farmland and is the state's biggest producer of milk, with its cows producing about 1 billion pounds a year, according to the Wyoming County Business Center.
The county's tourism bureau proudly boasts Wyoming County is home to more cows (about 53,000) than people (about 42,000).
A quick drive through the county's winding, rural roads takes you past hundreds of larger-than-life wind turbines along acres and acres of farmland, a source of ire for some residents who prefer an undisturbed landscape.
Support builds
As the summer months turned to fall, the windmills may have been outnumbered by another rapidly expanding sight: Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" signs.
Trump's campaign message resonated among county residents, particularly among farmers who favor small government, said James Schlick, the Wyoming County Republican chairman.
The numbers seem to bear that out: Trump received 12,442 votes in the county in November, which was 2,094 more than Republican candidate Mitt Romney received in 2012.
Clinton, meanwhile, took in 3,904 votes, or 1,757 fewer than President Obama four years ago.
"It's a good, solid Republican area," Schlick said as he sipped on coffee in an Attica restaurant. "We're a rural county. A lot of hard-working folks, farmers, who are just so fed up with the giveaways."
Michael McCormick, the Allegany County Democratic chairman unrelated to the Java supervisor, said the area's longstanding conservative leanings make it difficult to recruit Democratic candidates for local offices.
From his perspective, Trump's big numbers in Allegany won't help.
"It's challenging for Democrats," Michael McCormick said. "It's hard for me to recruit, because they already know they are going up against the Republican base."
