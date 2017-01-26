In Buffalo, Ideas Emerge To Stop The Violence

True Bethel

BUFFALO, N.Y. - For the 200 young men and women who ate dinner together at True Bethel Baptist Church on Thursday, violence was not far away. Just one night earlier, a 16-year-old was shot and killed on French Street, only a few blocks away from the church.

In a discussion led by Bishop Darius Pridgen, the kids in attendance answered a questionnaire about how violence affects their lives.

What are your thoughts about the violence we are seeing in the city? What do you feel should be done about it? Do you ever feel pressure to be violent, join a gang or do other illegal things? If you had the power, what would you change in your city?

Alfred Middlebrooks IV and his older brother, Amari, are two of the kids in Buffalo proposing solutions to end the violence.

Alfred, 12, attends the Charter School for Applied Technologies. Amari, 16, attends Health Sciences Charter School.

"The community's going through a lot," Alfred said. "We have a lot of shootings going on. Young black kids getting killed. We're just here to protect that, to protect the youth."

Alfred suggested more after-school activities and community events to keep kids away from gang activity.

His older brother offered a more direct solution.

"Put the guns down. That's all I can say," Amari said. "It's tragic, and it's very sad for someone's parent to go through that. And the only thing we can do is try to make this safe."

Just last week, Pastor Rhonda Henderson held a similar discussion panel at the St. John Tower community center in Buffalo. Henderson, who has also been a member of True Bethel for 21 years, said these kinds of events can give young kids an outlet to express their frustrations.

"We have to take the time to find out what's inside. What do they need? How can we help?" Henderson said. "It's a tremendous toll-- emotionally, physically, psychologically and spiritually, where they have no room for spiritual knowledge, because they're so emotionally traumatized. They're losing friends. They're losing brothers. They're losing fathers. They're losing sisters. It just takes a toll."

Bishop Pridgen, who is also the president of the Buffalo Common Council, said he'll take the questionnaire responses back to City Hall to turn the discussion into action from the city.

With eight homicides in Buffalo this month, this is already the deadliest January since 2010.

For places like True Bethel, which holds many of the funerals for victims of gun violence, the numbers can be overwhelming.

"But we don't want our job to be just about burying our dead. It's about how you keep the ones who are here alive," Pridgen said. "Many of the young people in this area are living right in the shadow of the recent violence."

Pridgen said it was important to bring lawmakers, law enforcement and other community leaders to the church dinner on Thursday, as a way to promote positive role models for the young men and women. Buffalo Police have made similar efforts, Pridgen said, including a visit to one of the city's high schools recently.

Alfred and Amari Middlebrooks are hoping these efforts pay off in their community.

"It's tragic. It's tragic, how people just die," Alfred said. "It's tragic."

