Improvements coming to Ohio Street Boat Launch Site

BUFFALO, N.Y.-- Congressman Brian Higgins, along with representatives from Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper and the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) were on hand Monday to talk about improvements to the Ohio Street Boat Launch Site.

Through $70 million funding from the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, the popular park will now include an enhanced and restored habitat to attract wildlife to the Buffalo River and Ohio Street Corridor.

"We want everything. We want ecological restoration, we want a healthy river, but we also want thriving neighborhoods, and we want a strong economy," said Jill Jedlicka, Executive Director of Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper.

The Ohio Street Boat Launch Site will join other completed projects along the Ohio Street Corridor, including Buffalo River Landing, the apartments at 301 Ohio Street, Silo City and Riverworks.

