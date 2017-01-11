"Ice Car" talk of the nation one year ago

WGRZ File Photo

HAMBURG, N.Y. -- One year ago Wednesday, the nation was buzzing about a scene created by Mother Nature along Route 5.

A car was left in a casing of ice after being parked near Hoak's Restaurant.

The ice formed when the vehicle was hit by waves around 12 to 15 feet high.

The video was shown on NBC's Nightly News with Lester Holt as well as on other major networks.

The car was pulled free about three days after it was discovered. A towing company had to pour 350 pounds of flaked calcium on the wheels to loosen them up.

(© 2017 WGRZ)