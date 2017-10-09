WGRZ
I-190 closed at Seneca Street

WGRZ 9:58 AM. EDT October 09, 2017

BUFFALO, NY - The I-190 South is closed at Seneca Street due to a jackknifed tractor trailer. 

A photo of the accident from NITTEC shows the semi blocking all three lanes.

There is no word on how long the road will be closed.

