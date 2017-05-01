Police lights (Photo: WGRZ)

CHERRY CREEK, N.Y. -- State Police are investigating a hunting accident in Chautauqua County.

Troopers were called to Pickup Hill Road in the Town of Cherry Creek early Monday morning. Two parties were turkey hunting when one allegedly fired at a turkey. The shot hit a 17-year-old male in the torso. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated and released.

Police have identified the shooter and still investigating.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV