Hundreds turn out for Tom Reed town halls

View from behind the scenes at Rep. Tom Reed's town hall in Ashville. Energetic crowd. WGRZ Photo/Stephanie Barnes

ASHVILLE, N.Y. -- Hundreds in energetic crowds gathered at Congressman Tom Reed's town hall meetings Saturday in Ashville and Cherry Creek, N.Y. -- much more than the usual handful of people.

I'm told a typical turnout for a Rep. Tom Reed town hall is just a handful of people. Today's town hall turnout is in the hundreds. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/JcMDfdJZnr — Stephanie Barnes (@StephanieWGRZ) February 18, 2017

Many outside where the meetings were held, at Pine Valley VFW Post #2522 in Cherry Creek and North Harmony Senior Citizens Center in Ashville, held signs with messages such as "Truth Matters."

Reed, R-Corning, held the meetings after Congressman Chris Collins, a Republican representing New York's 27th district, drew backlash last weekend by saying he would never hold a town hall meeting because he feels they can be unproductive and he prefers to meet with groups one-on-one to share information. Last week, an East Aurora woman even created an electronic billboard calling on Collins to hold a town hall meeting.

Reed held four town hall meetings across his district Saturday, which includes the Southern Tier and the Finger Lakes Region of New York.

Other meetings were in Great Valley, N.Y. and Fillmore, N.Y.

The meeting in Fillmore at Allen Town Hall on Klein Road starts at 4 p.m.

