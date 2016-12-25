Hundreds of volunteers deliver 3,200 meals

Volunteers at the City Mission's 2016 Hambone Express that delivers meals to local families on Christmas Day. WGRZ Photo

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Nearly two hundred volunteers Sunday helped bring a Christmas dinner to about 3,200 people who may have gone without a meal on the holiday.

These volunteers were part of the Buffalo City Mission's annual Hambone Express.

Stuart Harper, City Mission Executive Director, said he believes the volunteers deliver more than just food when they make their visits.

"I think it's as great for the people that we're delivering the meals as the delivery teams, because in many cases, they're the only people that the people they're delivering to will see today," Harper says. "So (we're) able to be there and wish them a Merry Christmas and have them know that they're not alone and that they're loved and we're here for them."

The City Mission serves about 400 meals a day throughout the year.