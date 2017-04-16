Hundreds of customers affected by outages

Photo: National Grid Outage Map: http://ngrid.com/1MyaVMJ (Photo: Photo: National Grid Outage Map)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The wind this Easter Sunday has caused hundreds of NYSEG and National Grid customers in Western New York to lose power.

According to NYSEG's Outage Map, about 662 customers are affected by seven outages. All outages are wind related, said Rachel Buchanan, a NYSEG spokesperson. She added that power should be restored for most customers by later Sunday evening.

Customers are asked to report outages by calling 1-800-572-1131.

About 550 customers are affected by National Grid outages in the Buffalo area, according to National Grid's Outage Map.

These outages are also due to the windy conditions bringing trees down on power lines, said Nathan Stone, of National Grid's media relations. He said at one point Sunday around 1,500 customers were without power, and crews are working to restore power to all those affected. He also said power should be restored for almost all affected customers by later Sunday evening.

National Grid customers can report an outage by calling 1-800-465-1212.

