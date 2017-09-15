Hundreds line up for Amherst Whole Foods opening

AMHERST, NY - The first people staked their place in line before 6:00am, and when the doors first opened at 8:00 for the first ever Whole Foods in Amherst, the line was wrapped around the building.

More than 200 people turned out to the brand new store Friday morning, as anticipation for Buffalo’s newest shopping option has mounted over the past few weeks.

The new grocery store offers plenty of alternative options to Western New Yorkers.

Even their “ribbon cutting” ceremony had an unconventional twist: rather than splitting a ribbon with scissors, state and local leaders joined Whole Foods administrators to cut a massive loaf of fresh halal bread.

The first purchase was actually made by Marjory Jaeger, who serves as Amherst's town clerk.

"When I went in, I knew if I attend a ribbon cutting, if I don't come back with breakfast for the staff, I'm going to be in trouble,” Jaeger laughed. “Easy to find the products, the layout is fantastic, the staff is fantastic, and I can't wait to try the bagels."

Jaeger says she believes the grocery store will serve as an anchor for the community, offering more than 140 new jobs as well.

