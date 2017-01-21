Thousands gather in Buffalo for Women's March

Hundreds gathered in Niagara Square taking part in Buffalo's Women's March Saturday. WGRZ Photo/Jim Gibbons

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Hundreds of men, women and children are gathering at Niagara Square for a peaceful march and rally Saturday.

Buffalo Police say between 2,500 to 3,000 attended the rally. 40 police officers were on hand, but there were no reports of arrests or other issues, police say.





Marchers in Buffalo are among millions worldwide turning out for marches inspired by the Women's March on Washington.

Buffalo's march is called a "No Hate, No Mandate March and Rally," and is an "official sister" to the Women's March on Washington, according to a news release. The event is being coordinated by the WNY Peace Center and Riverside Salem UCC . More than 1,000 attendees are expected.

Women at the Buffalo march, like those in marches across the country, are showing solidarity for women's rights, such as contraception, as well as many other national issues, such as environmental conservation, a day after the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Those at the march in Buffalo are holding signs advocating for women's rights, with phrases such as "Women's Rights are Human Rights." Participants can be seen walking from a meeting place at 341 Delaware Ave to Niagara Square. The march is part of a "Buffalo Resistance Weekend" which included a series of local activities such as letter-writing, volunteering and a pot-luck.

Hundreds packing Niagara Square for peaceful march, and they're still coming @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/fE3qR50Zsx — Kim Pike (@KimDPike) January 21, 2017

(© 2017 WGRZ)