Human remains found in North Collins

NORTH COLLINS, N.Y. - A portion of human, skeletal remains discovered this weekend have been exhumed, but it will likely take several more hours to unearth the rest.
The Erie County Sheriff's Office said two people called deputies after they found the remains in a wooded area near Marion J. Fricano Town Park Saturday morning.
A deputy found a boot when he arrived at the scene, and part of a leg and foot were sticking out from the ground. The deputy confirmed it to be part of a human skeleton. Erie County Sheriff's Capt. Greg Savage told 2 on Your Side on Sunday that the remains appear to be from a man.
Deputies, detectives, and an anthropology team from Mercyhurst College in Erie, Pa. are assisting with the excavation, according to Erie County Sheriff's spokesman Scott Zylka.
Teams worked overnight Saturday into Sunday morning to carefully remove some of the remains.
