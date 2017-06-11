Human remains found in North Collins

Erie County deputies near the area where human, skeletal remains were found in North Collins. (Photo: Dave Harrington/WGRZ)

NORTH COLLINS, N.Y. - A portion of human, skeletal remains discovered this weekend have been exhumed, but it will likely take several more hours to unearth the rest.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office said two people called deputies after they found the remains in a wooded area near Marion J. Fricano Town Park Saturday morning.

A deputy found a boot when he arrived at the scene, and part of a leg and foot were sticking out from the ground. The deputy confirmed it to be part of a human skeleton. Erie County Sheriff's Capt. Greg Savage told 2 on Your Side on Sunday that the remains appear to be from a man.

Deputies, detectives, and an anthropology team from Mercyhurst College in Erie, Pa. are assisting with the excavation, according to Erie County Sheriff's spokesman Scott Zylka.

Teams worked overnight Saturday into Sunday morning to carefully remove some of the remains.

It is not known at this time how long the remains may have been buried, according to Zylka.

However, Erie County Sheriff's Captain Greg Savage said it's possible that the body has been buried there 10 years or more.

The cause of death cannot be determined at this time. The person's identity is also likely days away from being known. The crime scene is being handled in a sensitive way, and every bit of dirt in the area is considered evidence.

Zylka says after the rest of the skeletal remains are removed, they will be turned over to the custody of the Erie County Medical Examiner for further investigation.

