How Trump EPA action could affect WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- One of many recent actions taken by President Trump involves the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

He's instructed the organization to freeze its grants and contracts.

While the impact is very uncertain, this has the potential to affect cleanup at Superfund sites and the removal of lead from drinking water in schools.

Environmental Reporter Dan Telvock with our Watchdog partner Investigative Post has reported on these issues extensively.

"We've got Superfund sites such as Eighteen Mile Creek that need cleanup," he says. "We have radioactive hotspots in Niagara County that are getting federal cleanup money. And we have lead in schools that get federal grants from the EPA to get lead out of drinking water. So there's a potential that this could impact everything from clean air to clean water."

Both New York State Senator Charles Schumer and State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman called on the President to reverse his actions with the EPA.

