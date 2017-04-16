House fire in Clarence Center

WGRZ Photo/Nate Krug (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Nate Krug)

CLARENCE CENTER, N.Y. -- A fire broke out in a two-story home in Clarence Center Sunday afternoon, on Tonawanda Creek Road.

Barry Kobrin, Chief of the Rapids Volunteer Fire Company, said when they arrived on the scene Sunday afternoon, there were flames coming from the roof of the home. He also said neighbors were trying to put it out with garden hoses.

A family of four lived in the home. Only one person was home at the time of the fire, and luckily the person was able to get out safely, Kobrin said.

Kobrin said the wind made putting out the fire more challenging to put out. Swormville Fire Company and Clarence Center Fire Company were called to assist with the fire. Arrangements were made for the family of four who lived in the home, he added.

The fire is believed to have started in one of the home's bedrooms. The Erie County Sheriff's Department is investigating how it started.

