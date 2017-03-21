- New details emerge on Uber, Lyft deal in NY 1 hour
- Massive fire burning under I-85 in Atlanta 27 minutes
- VIDEO: Interstate 85 collapses in massive fire in Atlanta 25 minutes
- A Burst of Winter as Many Think Spring 20 minutes
- Buffalo Police cruiser stolen & crashed 2 hours
- The so called Trump Effect on Tourism 2 hours
- Higgins: Central Terminal cheapest option 8 hours
- New restaurant opens at Delaware Park 1 hour
- Westin hotel introduces robotic butler 2 hours
Hotel Henry to Open April 30thHotel Henry to Open April 30th Developers and local leaders cut the ribbon Thursday at the Richardson Olmsted Complex which will soon be home to a new hotel, restaurant, and architecture center.
BPD locate missing Buffalo teenBPD locate missing Buffalo teen Buffalo Police they have located a missing 13-year-old girl.
- 8 hours ago
Use your phone to keep your home secure at nightUse your phone to keep your home secure at night The best deal in home security this Spring!
- 14 hours ago
LIVE: Giraffe cam at Animal Adventure ParkLIVE: Giraffe cam at Animal Adventure Park The Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, N.Y., just outside of Binghamton, is continuing to live stream the upcoming birth of a baby giraffe -- and thousands are watching online.
- 1 day ago
Cops called after guy left duct-taped to a signCops called after guy left duct-taped to a sign Drivers in northeast Houston were doing double takes Wednesday when they spotted some poor guy duct-taped to a yield sign.
- 10 minutes ago
Higgins wants changes to train station proposalHiggins wants changes to train station proposal There's a lot of debate about where a proposed new train station in Buffalo should go -- Exchange Street, the Central Terminal, even Canalside.
- 24 minutes ago
Deadly church bus crash: What we know nowDeadly church bus crash: What we know now Thirteen people were killed and two were injured in a crash Wednesday afternoon between a church bus and a pickup truck, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
- 33 minutes ago
Final Four ticket prices may go down, though demand is higher than last yearFinal Four ticket prices may go down, though demand is higher than last year It may be worth it to buy your Final Four tickets at the last minute.
- 1 hour ago
Sabres' Reinhart benched for arriving late to team stretchSabres' Reinhart benched for arriving late to team stretch BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Buffalo Sabres center Sam Reinhart says he was late for a team stretching period because he misread a text, which led to him being benched against Columbus this week.
- 2 hours ago
Sabres sign UMass-Lowell forward C.J. Smith to 2-year dealSabres sign UMass-Lowell forward C.J. Smith to 2-year deal BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - The Buffalo Sabres have signed forward C.J. Smith to a two-year, $1.85 million contract after he completed his junior season at UMass-Lowell.
- 2 hours ago
Minute-by-minute House Bill 2 repeal updatesMinute-by-minute House Bill 2 repeal updates The Latest on a compromise proposal to overturn North Carolina's "bathroom law."
- 1 hour ago
Colorado cat missing for 10 months rescued from hole more than 790 miles away in DallasColorado cat missing for 10 months rescued from hole more than 790 miles away in Dallas A missing cat was found more than 790 miles from his Denver home inside a 25-foot-hole in Dallas.
- 3 hours ago
DPS releases names of 15 bus crash victimsDPS releases names of 15 bus crash victims NEW BRAUNFELS – The Texas Department of Public Safety has released the names of the 13 victims who died and two survivors from Wednesday afternoon's bus crash.
- 8 hours ago
Public meeting on Tonawanda Coke studyPublic meeting on Tonawanda Coke study Tonawanda residents have a chance to learn more about an environmental study being done around the Tonawanda Coke plant.
- 8 hours ago
Early Weather 5pm