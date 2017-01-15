Man seriously injured in Horton Pl. shooting

WGRZ Photo/Terry Belke

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Police said Sunday a 35-year-old man shot at Horton Place Saturday is in serious condition at the Erie County Medical Center.

Police continue to investigate the shooting which happened Saturday afternoon in the first block of Horton Place at about 1:40 p.m.

Officials have not provided the shooting victim's identity.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716)847-2255.

