Honoring the victims of the 9/11 attacks

LANCASTER, N.Y. – A memorial was held at Russell Salvatore's Patriots and Heroes Park Monday evening, to honor those who lost their lives in the September 11th terror attacks.

Members of the Red Knights and Patriot Guard escorted a memorial wreath to the Patriots and Heroes Park to honor the victims of the 9/11 attacks, especially the first responders.

"Those brothers ran into it while everybody was running out, and that's a hard thing to do. I've been there. It's a hard thing to do," says Charles Williams.

Williams is the Red Knights Chapter 47 President. He's also a Ladder Captain with the Millgrove Volunteer Fire Department.

"We will never forget. 343 never forget," he said.

343 is the number of firefighters who died on 9/11.

"On the day of 9/11, almost every fire department was filled with firemen who actually had packs ready to go. So, we couldn't go, but we honor the ones that did and the ones that made the ultimate sacrifice," says Williams.

This was JoAnn Schaff's first time at this ceremony, and like so many in the crowd, it filled her with emotion.

"With my husband serving and my brothers, I just love this memorial park. And I'm grateful for everyone who's contributed, and for Russ, a dear friend, and I just think that everyone needs to be reminded of joining together and sharing what we have in our USA and sharing love," says Schaff.

There is a permanent 9/11 memorial at the park and a new mural honoring first responders was unveiled Monday.

