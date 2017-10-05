Honoring survivors of domestic violence & breast cancer

(Photo: Erie County Sheriff's Office)

BUFFALO, NY-- The Erie County Sheriff's Department is honoring survivors of domestic violence and breast cancer.

The department unveiled two vehicles Thursday with different color schemes to show support for domestic violence awareness and breast cancer awareness.

The two vehicles are wrapped in the causes' specific colors, purple and pink.

The Sheriff's office reminds victims of domestic violence about the Order of Protection Notification Program, which notifies the victim when an order of protection has been served. They also have a domestic violence hotline at: 716-858-7999.

VSP Graphics donated the wraps for the vehicles.

(Photo: Erie County Sheriff's Office)

