Honoring MLK with National Day of Service

BUFFALO, N.Y.-- Monday is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, but it is also the National Day of service.

Here in WNY there are several events to honor MLK and his work. Residents in the Village of Hamburg are asked to leave non-perishable food items on their porches today to be collected for the Food Bank of WNY. They will also be collecting donations at the South Park Ave. and McKinley Pkwy. Tops Markets locations.

The City of Buffalo will also host their annual Winterblast celebration at MLK park on the city's East Side. There will be free skate rentals and a hockey clinic from 11 a.m. until 1p.m.

In honor of the holiday, the Buffalo Science Museum has free admission along with all national parks.

