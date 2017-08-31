Hundreds attend funeral for Megan Dix

Megan Dix (Provided photo via Democrat & Chronicle)

LYNDONVILLE, NY – Cars lined Ridge Road for a quarter of a mile on Thursday afternoon, as mourners flooded a small church near Medina to pay their respects to the family of Megan Dix, who was the victim of a homicide in Brockport last Friday.

Dix was shot and killed as she sat in a parking lot eating her lunch, while on break from her job at a nearby Lowes store.

Holly Colino, 31, who police say most recently had a permanent resident in Arizona, has been charged with murder and remains held without bail awaiting further court proceedings.

It is believed Colino traveled to the Brockport area just days prior to the shooting.

Police describe the shooting as a random, brutal, and senseless act of violence and have said there was no known connection between the victim and her alleged killer.

Meanwhile, efforts to support Dix’s husband and young son who survive her continue, both on line through a Go Fund Me page, and a community event now planned for Saturday September 30, when a chicken barbeque is held at the Ridgeway Volunteer File Hall, 11392 Ridge Road in Medina.

Organizers posted the following information on a Facebook Page called “Remembering Megan Dix”:

“On Saturday September 30, we will gather for a benefit for the family of Megan Dix, who was the victim of a senseless act on August 25. The event will include a chicken barbeque (text 585 590-0511 or email bhouseman76@gmail.com) for tickets. Tickets will be $10 each, and will be available starting Tuesday September 5, 2017. Other activities will include a Cornhole Tournament, Basket raffles, possibly a Chinese Auction, and 50/50 raffle. We will have live music and a disc jockey. Please join us as we honor the life of a special friend.”

