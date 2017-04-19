Holocaust Remembrance held in Buffalo

WGRZ Photo/Andy DeSantis (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Andy DeSantis)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Six candles were lit at Buffalo City Hall Wednesday to honor the six-million victims of a horrible tragedy.

This was part of a Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony.

In addition to the candle lighting, Mayor Byron Brown and other local leaders announced next week will be dedicated to remembering the victims of the Nazi Holocaust in Buffalo and Erie County.

This is something done each year to make sure the atrocity committed by the Nazi's during World War II is never forgotten.

"Those who survived the killing camps told us the last words of many who walked to their deaths were 'Remember us, remember us,'" said Pieter Weinrieb, of the Holocaust Resource Center of Buffalo.

