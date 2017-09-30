Holiday Valley brings ski season to Canalside

BUFFALO, NY — A little bit of winter made its way to Buffalo Saturday.

Holiday Valley hosted its first-ever Rail Jam Road Show at Canalside where skiers and snowboarders were able to spend some time on snow for the first time in a long time, and this comes as Canalside begins transitioning to its winter season.

The lawns and the boardwalk will be open all through the fall, and starting Monday the canals will transform into ice rinks for skating.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV