WGRZ
Close
Weather Alert 11 weather alerts
Close

Holiday Valley brings ski season to Canalside

Holiday Valley Rail Jam at Canalside

WGRZ 10:32 PM. EDT September 30, 2017

BUFFALO, NY — A little bit of winter made its way to Buffalo Saturday.

Holiday Valley hosted its first-ever Rail Jam Road Show at Canalside where skiers and snowboarders were able to spend some time on snow for the first time in a long time, and this comes as Canalside begins transitioning to its winter season.

The lawns and the boardwalk will be open all through the fall, and starting Monday the canals will transform into ice rinks for skating.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories