Hit & run victim speaks

Will Jones is the owner of BLACK WNY and Xavier Photography

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Will Jones is recovering from a hit-and-run accident that nearly claimed his life back in June. Now the publisher of Black WNY is trying to stay positive and hopeful, but like his family, he wants the person responsible for the accident apprehended.

"I would like to know why the person would keep running, keep going and not face up to what happened," Jones said in an interview with Channel 2's Claudine Ewing inside his Buffalo General Hospital room. "I would've stopped, but he kept going, that was surprising to me that humans would do that in this day and age of insurance and cameras. You would think they would stop and face the music, but he kept going and that hurts."

Jones' mother Myrtle sat with him. She too is equally pushing for justice.

"I don't want to see the man crucified or anything like that, I just want him to own up to what he did," she said. Mrs. Jones is not pleased with pace of the investigation. She said the only time she's heard from police is when she calls the department. Her plea to police is this: "Please just find out who did this and why they would run away."

The accident happened early on June 26 on Masten and East Utica in the city.

According to the Buffalo Police report, a male driver of a Dodge was speeding when he hit Jones' vehicle, sending it into a tree. The speeding vehicle then hit a garage and a parked car on Masten Avenue.

The police report says: "the driver did leave the scene" and "was inside a Harlow Place (home) but would not come to door to speak with police."

"It's just amazing how things can change in your life over moments and it changed and it gave me a new perspective on life," Will said.

Will doesn't recall the accident. He's been at Buffalo General where he's undergone surgeries and he's currently in intense physical therapy.

"I hope to live out the rest of my life, giving back," he said.

Jones says he hopes to one day return to work as a photographer and publisher.

"I want to continue my work in making Black WNY a destination place," he said.



