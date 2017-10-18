Hit-and-run in Clarence sends two children to hospital

CLARENCE, NY — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is investigating a hit-and-run crash in the Town of Clarence.

It happened around 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Salt and County Road.

According to deputies, a passenger vehicle rolled over following the collision. Two children and a mother were in the vehicle at the time.

Both children were taken to Women and Children’s Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The mother was evaluated and released at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help searching for a white box-delivery or white semi-truck with a trailer with significant front end damage. It was last seen traveling southbound on Salt Road toward Main Street.

There is a possibility the truck turned onto either Keller or Croop Road. Homeowners in the area with home surveillance cameras are requested to contact the Sheriff Office at 716-858-2903 and reference CL# 17-086498.

