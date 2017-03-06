Storm Team 2 (Photo: WGRZ)

WESTERN NEW YORK -- The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch for Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Niagara and Orleans counties from late Wednesday morning through late Wednesday evening.

Winds are expected to blow from the southwest 25 to 35 miles per hour during this time, with gusts up to 60 miles per hour.

This could result in downed trees and power lines with scattered power outages. Property damage could also be an issue, and traveling in high profile vehicles could be made difficult.

