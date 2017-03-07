High Wind Warning, Lakeshore Flood Advisory

Storm Team 2 (Photo: WGRZ)

WESTERN NEW YORK -- The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning and Lakeshore Flood Advisory for parts of Western New York Wednesday.

The High Wind Warning is in effect for Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Niagara and Orleans counties from late Wednesday morning through late Wednesday evening.

Winds are expected to blow from the southwest 25 to 35 miles per hour during this time, with gusts up to 60 miles per hour.

This could result in downed trees and power lines with scattered power outages. Property damage could also be an issue, and traveling in high profile vehicles could be made difficult.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for Cattaraugus and Allegany counties from noon Wednesday until 1 AM Thursday morning. Winds here could gust to 50 mph.

A Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in effect from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday for areas on Lake Erie in Erie and Chautauqua counties.

Strong southwest winds are expected to result in substantial water rises at the northeast end of Lake Erie. This could cause powerful wave action and shoreline erosion. Spray from waves are expected to wash over Route 5 in the Athol Springs area. Boat owners should be aware the rapid rise in water levels could also have an impact on boats moored in harbors.

WEATHER EXTRAS:

Follow the storm on the Storm Team 2 Interactive Doppler (http://on.wgrz.com/1gkfIA7)

Get the latest closing information at Closing Central (http://on.wgrz.com/1bxkJl0)

National Grid Power Outage Information (http://ngrid.com/1aOfgCb)

NYSEG Power Outage Information (http://bit.ly/1cwMYAF)

Send us a weather photo at: photos@wgrz.com or post it on our Facebook page (http://on.fb.me/18xgMbM). You can also follow us on Twitter for the latest weather and traffic updates (http://bit.ly/1bsJcqX)

(© 2017 WGRZ)