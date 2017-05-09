High lake level cause videophone stations to be suspended

Lake Ontario

BUFFALO, NY-- A warning has been issued for WNY boaters due to the high water levels on Lake Ontario.

Customs and Border Protection is suspending some of the videophone stations where small boats can go to report that they've returned from Canada.

The Dunkirk, Erie Basin Marina, North Tonawanda, Youngstown, Wilson, Olcott, and Point Breeze videophones are impacted.

For now -- boaters returning from Canada will need to call 1-800-827-2851. You will need the following information:



1) Name, Date of Birth, and Citizenship of the master and all passengers

2) Name of the vessel and State-issued registration number

3) Home Port and Current Location

*If vessel is 30 feet or longer, U.S. Decal number

