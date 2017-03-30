Higgins wants changes to train station proposal

BUFFALO, NY - There's a lot of debate about where a proposed new train station in Buffalo should go -- Exchange Street, the Central Terminal, even Canalside.

According to a letter sent to Assemblymember Sean Ryan, the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. which owns property where a possible train station at Canalside could've been located, if Canalside is not the chosen location, ECHDC will accept that decision.

The specific area of land that remains under consideration is the North Aud Block.

The ECHDC says it has not taken a position on where the train station should be located.

According to ECHDC chairman Robert Gioia, building a train station at Canalside, provides serious challenges -- it appears accommodations of an inter-modal system is the biggest hurdle.

This comes as Congressman Brian Higgins called for modifications to the Central Terminal plan -- saying changes could be made to reduce cost, that would make the project more feasible.

"The cost for the Central Terminal are exaggerated in terms of how much it is considerably and we have an item by item challenge to the issues," Higgins said.

A consultant hired by the state DOT said a few weeks ago that just redoing the train station on Exchange Street would cost about $18-$19 million; the Central Terminal project was estimated about $37 million.

Higgins says there could be savings at the Central Terminal of modifications to escalators and elevators, parking and the main concourse that could save $8 million. Plus tax credits that could get the project down to $17 million, in station costs.

Higgins is not referring to all other expenses, like building signals, permits, insurance and tunnel ventilation. If all those factors were accounted for costs would be higher. This project could apply for state and federal tax credits to save up to 40 percent of costs.

The final train station selection meeting is in a few weeks. More details on the direction of the project should be learned then.

