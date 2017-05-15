Higgins pushes for a $1.2T infrastructure bill in Washington

BUFFALO, N.Y.-- We've extensively covered the crumbling roads and bridges in Western New York. Now, Congressman Brian Higgins (D-NY) wants Washington to help fix that failing infrastructure here and around the country.

Higgins addressed the media on Fuhrmann Boulevard Monday afternoon to announce his introduction of the "Nation Building Here at Home" Act in congress. It's a $1.2 trillion bill to set up grants to fix everything from roads and bridges, to airports and waterways.

"While we're spending tens of billions of dollars to build the roads and bridges in foreign countries, we've neglected the needs right here in Western New York and throughout America," Higgins said.

During the 2016 election campaign, President Trump talked about an infrastructure bill often. The Democrats said they would lend their support on this type of legislation in the past.

The president is expected to outline that plan in the next few weeks.

