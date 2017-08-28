Higgins, local leaders call for cashless tolls

A Toll both on the Thruway (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY – On the heels of Governor Cuomo’s recent announcement that cashless tolls will be coming to the Grand Island Bridge toll plaza on the New York State Thruway, area lawmakers are now pushing to have them installed at other toll plazas in the Buffalo area.

U.S. Congressman Brian Higgins (D-South Buffalo) says both the technology and the money are in place to make that happen sooner than later.

At a news conference, where he was joined by state and local lawmakers, Higgins noted that the Thruway Authority has already budgeted $750,000 in the coming year to rehabilitate Buffalo division toll booths.

He further believes the money would be wasted renovating current toll booths when it could be spent on installing cashless tolls.

“That money should be shifted immediately away from rehabilitation of plazas which will not even be necessary once cashless tolling is instituted, Higgins said.

In a statement, a Thruway Authority Spokesperson told WGRZ-TV, "As we have previously said, the goal is to move toward a cashless system along the entire Thruway, a project that will require significant investment and - unlike tolled bridges such as the ones in Grand Island - involves infrastructure alterations at the points of entry and exit along the Thruway. As the Congressman knows, this is something we are working toward and we are anxious to learn more about how the federal government is prepared to assist us.”

